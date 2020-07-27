'Whitening' creams undergo a makeover but colorism persists



Following decades of pervasive advertising promoting the power of lighter skin, a rebranding is hitting shelves. But itâ€™s unlikely that fresh marketing by Unilever, L'Oreal and others will reverse deeply rooted prejudices around colorism. More in www.nbcnews.com »