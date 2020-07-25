I didn't use a condom and got AIDS. I know the regret and guilt in valuing free choice above all.



Added: 25.07.2020 15:19 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: popmaster.pl



I see people who are making the same error I made 34 years ago when I ignored all the warnings, all the news and all the numbers. More in www.nbcnews.com »