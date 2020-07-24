Man accused of running over Sikh man charged with hate crime



Source: www.breitbart.com



A man accused of running over the Sikh owner of a suburban Denver liquor store after reportedly telling him and his wife to “go back to your country” is now facing a hate crime charge in addition to 16 other charges. More in www.nbcnews.com »