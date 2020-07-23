U.S. surpasses 4 million COVID-19 cases



Added: 23.07.2020 16:57 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cbc.ca



There were 4,001,843 cases of COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday â€” including nearly 81,000 cases logged in the previous 24 hours. More in www.nbcnews.com »