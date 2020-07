Added: 22.07.2020 0:20 | 7 views | 0 comments

Breasia Terrell, 10, was last seen in the early morning hours of July 10, in Davenport, Iowa, at the home of her half-brother’s father, Henry E. Dinkins. Dinkins has since been named a person of interest in Breasia’s disappearance. He is not currently a named suspect and no charges have been filed against him. Dinkins is in police custody on unrelated charges. The Davenport Police Department in Iowa is investigating.