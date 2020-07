Added: 20.07.2020 16:20 | 7 views | 0 comments

Two years ago, Peter Mutabazi gave his home to an abandoned boy named Anthony, little knowing that he would eventually adopt him. Now Peter has opened his home to another boy during the pandemic. Speaking to TODAY from his North Carolina home, Peter says fostering children is “a calling for me.” Anthony says, “I just wanted someplace that I could feel safe and secure.”