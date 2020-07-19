85 children under age 2 tested positive for coronavirus in 1 Texas county, as U.S. sets new record

The Nueces County health director said 85 children under age 2 have tested positive, including 52 under 1 year old. "These babies have not even had their first birthdays yet," she said.