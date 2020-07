Disappearance of Oklahoma mother remains a mystery more than two decades later



Added: 18.07.2020 0:18 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Sherryl Lynn Jacquot, 43, was last heard from on July 3, 1999 when she called her mother from an unknown number in Arkansas to let her know she’d come by her house in Oklahoma City to give her some money. She never made it. She was last seen by her mother and her sister at the end of June, when she showed up with multiple injuries but refused to go to the hospital. Her Datsun pickup truck has not been recovered. The Adair County Sheriff's Department is investigating. More in www.nbcnews.com » Oklahoma, Money Tags: Hospitals