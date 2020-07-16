A 'tsunami of evictions' is coming, warn housing advocates



Added: 16.07.2020 15:20 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.internationalsos.com



“You can’t expect people to not work and still pay their bills,” said one parent facing eviction. “If the state is making it so people can’t work, they should help them.” More in www.nbcnews.com »