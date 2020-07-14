Nearly a century later, Tulsa is digging for evidence of mass graves in infamous race massacre



Added: 14.07.2020 17:25 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tulsaworld.com



Mayor G.T. Bynum on 1921 slaughter of Black residents: "It should not have taken 99 years for us to be doing this investigation." More in www.nbcnews.com »