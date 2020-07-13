Several people test positive for COVID after 4th of July party on Michigan lake



Added: 13.07.2020 13:55 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mlive.com



"If you were at the Torch Lake Sandbar party over 4th of July weekend, you should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” state health officials warned. More in www.nbcnews.com »