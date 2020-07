Added: 12.07.2020 16:19 | 12 views | 0 comments

A man has been arrested in the kidnapping of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, who has been missing since Sunday, June 21, 2020. She has not been found. Police arrested Justo Smoker, 34, of Paradise, Pennsylvania. He is charged with felony kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment. Linda was last seen at a farm on Stumptown Road in Lancaster County, after attending a church service. The East Lampeter Township Police Department is investigating.