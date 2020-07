Two years after woman was found dead at bottom of Manhattan trash chute, father maintains she was murdered



It’s been two years since 48-year-old Lara Prychodko was found dead at the bottom of her luxury apartment in Manhattan's Union Square. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said they saw “no signs of foul play in your daughter’s death” and refused to reopen the investigation. Lara’s father hired forensic pathologist Michael Baden, who determined that Lara “may have died because of homicidal ligature strangulation and was then placed in the garbage chute.” More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: Murder