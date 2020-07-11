Hulu's 'Palm Springs' is the rom-com you didn't know you needed â€” with a twist



Added: 11.07.2020 7:19 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: screensites.com



As someone who's been married for 20 years, I can attest that the pleasures of a long-term relationship include the way love makes even tedium a joy. More in www.nbcnews.com »