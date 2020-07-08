The U.S. has already had 10 billion-dollar weather disasters this year



Added: 08.07.2020 21:20 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: unofficialnetworks.com



This makes 2020 the sixth consecutive year with at least 10 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, a new record, NOAA officials said. More in www.nbcnews.com »