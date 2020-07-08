Skeletal remains found in Susquehanna River believed to be fisherman missing since October 2019

Added: 08.07.2020 20:18 | 6 views | 0 comments

Skeletal remains found in the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania last week are believed to be Alex Mardis, a Clinton County fisherman who has been missing since October 30, 2019. The Pennsylvania State Police - Lamar Station are investigating.