'There's no one coming to the rescue:' Millions of Americans go hungry as the pandemic destroys lives



Added: 08.07.2020 0:58 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pewresearch.org



â€œThere's going to be an enormous wave of people who are going to need our services. We alone can't create a strong enough safety net for the need thatâ€™s coming," said the head of one nonprofit. More in www.nbcnews.com »