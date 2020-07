Added: 07.07.2020 23:37 | 4 views | 0 comments

Kenna Harris, 25, left her home in Monroe, Washington on March 31, 2020, got on a Community Transit bus and rode it to the Snohomish Station shopping center on Bickford Avenue in Snohomish. She was last seen going into a Subway sandwich shop around 1:15 p.m. She left without ordering food and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Her phone last pinged while she was on the bus. Her bank account has not been accessed since that day. The Snohomish Police Department is investigating.