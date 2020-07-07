Harry and Meghan call for Britain to confront colonial past



Added: 07.07.2020 13:20 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.newshub.co.nz



"We're going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now because it's only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side," Meghan said. More in www.nbcnews.com »