Stacie Madison and Susan Smalley, disappeared in the early morning hours of March 20, 1988, from Carrollton, Texas, just weeks before they were supposed to graduate from high school. Stacie’s 1967 Ford Mustang was found a few days later at a popular teen hangout spot in a strip mall parking lot in Dallas, Texas. Their jackets and other personal belongings were found inside the locked car. The Carrollton Police Department is investigating.