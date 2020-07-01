Family of young Latino fatally shot by sheriff's deputy want autopsy report released



Added: 01.07.2020 0:18 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



"My family and my community feel destroyed because we still don't know anything," said AndrÃ©s Guardado's mother at a press conference. "We don't know anything." More in www.nbcnews.com »