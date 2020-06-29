Black Americans experience deadly stress as a pandemic and violent racism collide, experts say



Added: 29.06.2020 17:55 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: hiphopwired.com



"...The disproportionate death rate of black and brown people from Covid-19 is no coincidence. It is directly related to the history of racial oppression in our nation." More in www.nbcnews.com »