E.U. may block travelers from America as U.S. struggles to contain coronavirus



Added: 24.06.2020 15:06 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: names.mongabay.com



"The E.U. average new cases for 14 days per 100 000 people is 16. For the U.S. it is 107," one diplomat said. More in www.nbcnews.com »