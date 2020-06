Human remains found believed to be missing Oregon woman Allyson Watterson



Human remains found on a property in the 15800 block of Corey Road, in North Plains, Oregon, on June 20, 2020, are believed to be 20-year-old Allyson Watterson, who disappeared while on a hike with her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland, on December 22, 2019, in the same area of North Plains, Oregon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: Washington