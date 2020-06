‘Karens’ have been going viral. But their behavior is not new — and it's dangerous

Added: 20.06.2020 23:18 | 6 views | 0 comments

Videos of white women unnecessarily calling the police on minorities are going viral. Dubbed "Karens" by the internet, their behavior is not new — but it is concerning. So who exactly are these women, and how have they played a part in America’s battle with racial inequality throughout history?