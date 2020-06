Added: 15.06.2020 23:47 | 5 views | 0 comments

Private First Class Vanessa Guillen, 20, was last seen on April 22, 2020, in a parking lot at Fort Hood, in Texas, where she's stationed. Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. Her phone is also missing. Vanessa is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her case has received national attention, including support from actress Salma Hayek. The reward money f