Phoenix woman in search of justice in missing sister's 2001 disappearance uses TikTok videos in hope of solving case



Source: www.azcentral.com



Alissa Turney was last seen at her home in the area of Bell Road and 34th Street in Phoenix, Arizona on May 17, 2001. It was the last day of her junior year at Paradise Valley High School. Alissa's stepfather, Michael Roy Turney, told authorities he took Alissa out of school early and they went out to lunch, then came home. He said he left to run errands and when he returned that afternoon, Alissa was gone. Authorities initially treated Alissa as a runaway, but foul play is now suspected.