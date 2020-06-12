Zoom was a window through China's 'Great Firewall' â€”Â but it may be closing

On Friday, Zoom said it had suspended accounts of three U.S. and Hong Kong activists at Beijingâ€™s request after they tried to commemorate the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.