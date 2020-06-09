Multiracial family on camping trip accused of being antifa and menaced



The frightened family "decided to pack up their camp and leave," the sheriff said. As they headed out, they discovered someone had felled "trees across the road, preventing their exit." More in www.nbcnews.com »