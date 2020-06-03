'He will never see her grow up': Mother of George Floydâ€™s daughter speaks out

The mother of George Floyd's daughter Gianna, Roxie Washington, spoke to reporters about Floydâ€™s death, lamenting that he will miss out on the milestones in his daughterâ€™s life.