In the wake of George Floyd’s death and a nation captivated by protests, Trymaine Lee moderates a discussion on race, what being black in America means today and how America can heal. Guests include Don Cheadle, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Brittany Packnett and Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin Mandela Barnes. Presented by NBC News NOW and NBCBLK.