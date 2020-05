Added: 24.05.2020 0:40 | 9 views | 0 comments

Athena Curry, 20, was last seen on May 27, 2011, at her boyfriend’s house on Beecher Street in Atlanta, Georgia. Her boyfriend, Yusef Mujahid told authorities they got into an argument and she stormed out of the house, leaving their 16-month-old son behind. She did not have a car and did not take anything with her. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating.