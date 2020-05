Missing Ohio high school senior Madison Bell found safe



Added: 23.05.2020 15:18 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: austinot.com



Madison “Maddie” Bell, 18, who had been missing since last Sunday, has been found safe, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. She was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, when she left her home in Greenfield, Ohio, to go tanning at the Country Corner Market over the county line in Highland County. But she never made it there. Her car was found nearby in the Good Shepherd Church parking lot with the windows rolled up. The keys were in the ignition an More in www.nbcnews.com » Church Tags: Ohio