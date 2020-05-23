Trump admin won't require nursing homes to count COVID-19 deaths that occurred before May 6



Added: 23.05.2020 0:20 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: christinaloren.net



The most recent computation by NBC News found that as of May 11 at least 27,000 older Americans who were residents of long-term care facilities had died. More in www.nbcnews.com »