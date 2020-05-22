Dan Levy urges people to think of face masks as 'the simplest, easiest act of kindness'



Source: www.gq.com



The "Schitt's Creek" creator asked people to stop thinking of masks as an infringement on their own freedoms but instead think of it as an act of kindness. More in www.nbcnews.com »