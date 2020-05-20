Unlike Trump, Pence says he's not taking hydroxychloroquine



"My physician hasnâ€™t recommended that, but I wouldnâ€™t hesitate" to take it if he did, Pence said of the drug Trump says he's taking preventatively. More in www.nbcnews.com »