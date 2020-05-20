Charli XCX's DIY coronavirus album could be one of 2020's defining moments



Added: 20.05.2020 2:19 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.celebretainment.com



The album's contradictions make for one of the most fascinating listens of this release season, a work-from-home project that could become one of the defining albums of this era. More in www.nbcnews.com »