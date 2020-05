Added: 20.05.2020 1:19 | 10 views | 0 comments

Joining TODAY from South Bend, Indiana, Father John Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame, talks about his plan to open the campus this fall in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. School will start two weeks early and students will attend without a break until the semester ends at Thanksgiving. “I expect extensive testing,” Jenkins says, along with masks and social distancing. He also hopes there will be football.