Unlike Trump, Pence says he's not taking hydroxychloroquine



Added: 19.05.2020 19:41 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: trofire.com



"My physician hasnâ€™t recommended that, but I wouldnâ€™t hesitate" to take it if he did, Pence said of the drug Trump says he's taking preventatively. More in www.nbcnews.com »