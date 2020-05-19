After Arbery shooting, black parents are rethinking 'the talk' with sons to explain white vigilantes

Added: 19.05.2020 18:19 | 3 views | 0 comments

â€œI told him, â€˜Son, donâ€™t run when you are confronted with a gun. I donâ€™t want to go to your funeral.â€™ â€œ