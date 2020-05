Added: 18.05.2020 18:53 | 6 views | 0 comments

Madison “Maddie” Bell, 18, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, when she left her home in Greenfield, Ohio, to go tanning at the Country Corner Market over the county line in Highland County. But she never made it there. Her car was found nearby in the Good Shepherd Church parking lot with the windows rolled up. The keys were in the ignition and her cell phone was on the front seat. Maddie is 5’6”, 120-125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, but is known to wear gray