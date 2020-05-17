Boon Joon Ho's 'Snowpiercer' finally gets its small-screen adaptation



Added: 17.05.2020 23:18 | 6 views | 0 comments



It’s not Bong Joon Ho’s “Snowpiercer,” not by a long shot. But as TNT’s “Snowpiercer,” the show will likely carry on just fine. More in www.nbcnews.com »