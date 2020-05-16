J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy as the coronavirus hammers retail



Source: www.businessinsider.com



“The American retail industry has experienced a profoundly different new reality, requiring JCPenney to make difficult decisions in running our business,” said CEO Jill Soltau. More in www.nbcnews.com »