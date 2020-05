Added: 14.05.2020 23:37 | 11 views | 0 comments

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was last seen when she went on a bike ride on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, in Maysville, Colorado. A $200,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Suzanne’s whereabouts. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Salida Police Department, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are investigating.