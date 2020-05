Nightly Kids Edition (May 14, 2020)



Dr. John Torres answers kids’ questions, the Michigan Science Center demonstrates a fun experiment to do at home and Kristen Dahlgren shows us how kids are celebrating their birthdays in quarantine. Plus, a look at what Lester Holt does for fun in his free time. More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: Kids