No end â€” and no-one else â€” in sight for explorers stranded in a tiny Arctic cabin

They were the first women to winter in the Arctic Circle without a male team member. The pandemic forced Sunniva Sorby and Hilde FÃ¥lulm StrÃ¸m to extend their stay.