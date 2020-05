Added: 11.05.2020 23:45 | 9 views | 0 comments

Veronica Marllen Reyes-Diaz was last seen on Saturday, January 18, 2020, when she picked up her children from her sister’s house in Plant City, Florida. She took them home to their house in nearby Dover, Florida. She put them to bed and walked outside. She hasn’t been seen since. Her Chevy Yukon was left behind with her keys and wallet inside. Her cell phone was pinged in the area, but had been shut off by Monday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.