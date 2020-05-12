Football in the fall? Fauci: 'The virus will make the decision for us'

We donâ€™t know the future. Anthony Fauci doesnâ€™t know the future either. The NFLâ€™s fate in 2020 depends on so many things we canâ€™t know now, Peter King writes.