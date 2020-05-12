Jared Kushner's highly scrutinized 'Project Airbridge' to begin winding down



Source: www.bnnbloomberg.ca



The program championed by Jared Kushner drew heat for its methods, but its impending end as a conduit for most medical supplies could mean less PPE for COVID-19 responders. More in www.nbcnews.com »