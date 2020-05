Added: 09.05.2020 23:18 | 5 views | 0 comments

Natasha Atchley, 19, was found dead in the trunk of her burned out Chevy Camaro hatchback on May 3, 1992, in Shephard, Texas, about a mile down a rural dirt road from a party she attended the night before. The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Team is investigating.